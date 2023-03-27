Akanksha Dubey Was Happy Day Before Death, Went to Party, Late Bhojpuri Actress' Hairstylist Reveals

Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey allegedly died by suicide on Sunday, March 26. She was found dead in her hotel room in Varanasi where she was reportedly shooting for her upcoming film. Now the late actress’s hairstylist revealed that she looked happy and had no stress a day before her death. She was 25 years old.

In a new interview with AajTak, Akanksha’s makeup artist Rahul and hairstylist Rekha More shared that the actress went to a party on March 25 in the evening. They revealed that she looked happy and was stress-free and added that Akanksha “lived life like a lioness and took care of everyone she worked with.”

When asked about what happened on the day of her death, her hairstylist shared that the actress wanted to get ready for her film, Laik Hoon Main Nalaik Nahin, at 7 am. It was when she did not leave the hotel room, a crew member was sent to see her. As the actress didn’t open the door, a master key was used to open Akanksha’s room and that’s when it was learnt that she had died by suicide.

The Sarnath police had reached the spot then and there and started their investigation. The body is still in postmortem and the police are interrogating the people associated with the unit of the film.

The actress made her debut with the film Meru Jung Mera Faisla. She was seen in Bhojpuri films such as Mujhse Shadi Karogi, Veeron Ke Veer and Fighter King among others. Akanksha was also known for her music videos. She was shooting for her upcoming film Nayak. Akanksha was a top model and actress in the Bhojpuri film industry who has given about 50-60 superhit music albums. She appeared with many stars including Samar Singh, Khesari Lal Yadav, Pawan Singh and Pradeep Pandey.

Disclaimer: DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

