A wave of sadness gripped the Bhojpuri film industry after actress Akanksha Dubey died allegedly by suicide on March 26. She was 25. Akanksha was found hanging in a hotel room in Varanasi’s Sarnath area. She was shooting for her new film Nayak there. Now, Akanksha’s mother has held the actress’ rumoured BF Samar Singh and his brother Sanjay Singh responsible for her daughter’s death. Following this, the Police in Uttar Pradesh’s Sarnath has registered a case against Samar Singh and his brother Sanjay Singh for abetment to suicide.

As per IANS, Police has taken this action on the complaint of the late actress’s mother, who reached Varanasi from Mumbai. Akanksha’s mother Madhu said that her daughter was very courageous and that she could not have committed suicide. She appealed to the police and administration for justice. Akanksha’s mother and brother reached the police station on Monday morning while her father Chhote Lal Dubey is still on the way. Madhu told reporters that she had spoken to Akanksha on phone on Saturday evening and she seemed happy.

Akanksha’s mother has put serious allegations against Samar Singh, and told the Police that he often used to beat Akanksha and torture Akanksha. According to the Fighter King actress’ mom , Akanksha Dubey was in a live-in relationship with Samar Singh.

“Samar Singh wanted Akanksha to work only with him and not with anyone else. He did not give money for working together and used to beat her if she worked in someone else’s project," she said.

She also questioned the fact that Akansha’s body was found sitting on the bed with a dupatta tied around her neck. “How can anyone hang herself while sitting on the bed? It is a clear case of murder," she stated.

Akansha Dubey was found dead in her room on Sunday in Sarnath but no suicide note was found in the room.

Akanksha first moved to Mumbai with her parents when she was just a three-year-old toddler. Initially, her parents wanted her to be an IPS officer. Later on, after seeing their daughter’s knack for dancing and acting, they let her partake in the film industry after the completion of her education.

Akanksha stepped into the Bhojpuri industry when she was just 17 years old. She has starred in numerous films including Mujhse Shadi Karogi, Veeron Ke Veer, and Fighter King, working with famous directors. Some sources claim that Akanksha fell prey to depression, for reasons unknown, in 2018. After getting rejected from films for a considerable period, she decided to take a hiatus for some time.

