After Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey’s unfortunate demise, her rumoured boyfriend Samar Singh took to social media to share a heartbreaking post. The actor-singer took to his official Instagram handle to write in Hindi, ‘Speechless.’ He added crying-face emojis and added ‘#AkankshaDubey.’ The 25-year-old actress allegedly died by suicide. She was found dead in her hotel room in Varanasi where she was stationed for the shooting of her film.

Last month on Valentine’s Day, the late actress shared an adorable post with Samar. Sharing a couple of photos of the two, she had written, “Happy valentines day " In one of the photos, Akanksha looked adorable at Samar.

Akansha shared quite a few posts with her rumoured partner on Instagram. On Holi she shared a music video with Samar which was a hit among her fans.

Akanksha was a top model and actress in the Bhojpuri film industry who has given about 50-60 superhit music albums. She appeared with many stars including Samar Singh, Khesari Lal Yadav, Pawan Singh and Pradeep Pandey.

According to reports, the actress was staying at Hotel Somendra in Sarnath, Varanasi where she was shooting for her upcoming film. On Sunday morning when she did not come out of the room even after a long time, the hotel staff got suspicious and the film crew was alerted about it. When the people of the unit and the hotel staff opened the door, Akanksha Dubey was found hanging in her room.

Disclaimer: DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

