Akanksha Dubey's Song Tum To Dhokhebaaz Ho With Samar Singh Goes Viral

Akanksha Dubey suicide case is currently under investigation by the Varanasi Police. Meanwhile, Madhu Dubey, the mother of the late Bojpuri actress, has pleaded to Uttar Pradesh’s Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for justice regarding her daughter. Madhu has blamed Samar Singh, a renowned Bhojpuri singer, for his involvement in the death of her daughter Akanksha. Even though Akanksha is not among us today she still rules the heart of her fans. The late Bhojpuri actress has worked with numerous Bhojpuri stars but her collaborations with Samar Singh have been appreciated the most. One of the songs with Samar Singh that had the late Bhojpuri actress in it has now gone viral online. In the song, she can be seen calling him a liar.

We are talking about an almost-year-old song filmed between Samar Singh and Akanksha Dubey titled Tum to Dhokhebaaz Ho. It has garnered about 5.7 million views on YouTube now. In the video, Akanksha Dubey with her printed crop top and light-coloured ripped jeans has shown some great dance moves which are still adored by her fans. The cool look of Akanksha Dubey in the video was loved by the Bhojpuri audience. In the song, she can be seen accusing her boyfriend by calling him a liar with bold yet elegant expressions.

This Bhojpuri song is the remake of a Bollywood song Tum to Dhokhebaaz Ho starring Govinda and sung by Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik.

Akanksha Dubey was found dead in her room at the Sumendra Residency Hotel in the Sarnath area in Varanasi on March 26. The Varanasi police is investigating the Akanksha Dubey suicide case. It is a case of suicide as there were no injury marks found on her body, said Santosh Kumar Singh, Additional Commissioner of Police, Varanasi.

However, Akanksha’s mother Madhu believes Samar Singh to be a prime suspect in the abetment of the suicide of her daughter. Samar Singh and his brother Sanjay Singh have been untraceable after Akanksha’s death.

Akanksha Dubey’s family has also been demanding a CBI probe.

