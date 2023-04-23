Akhil Akkineni 'Harassed' Urvashi Rautela? She BREAKS Silence, Files Defamation Case Against 'Journo'

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela recently shot a special dance number with Akhil Akkineni for Agent. While fans are looking forward to seeing it on the big screen, self-proclaimed film critic Umair Sandhu claimed that Urvashi was ‘uncomfortable and harassed’ by her co-star. The actress has now reacted to the allegations, slamming the man behind the tweet, and has filed a legal notice.

Taking to her Instagram, Urvashi bashed the ‘journalist’ over his tweet. The actress said, “Defamation legal notice has been served by my legal team. Definitely disgruntled by indecent journalist like you for your spurious / ridiculous tweets. You’re not my official spokesperson. And yes you’re very immature kind of a journalist who made me & my family extremely uncomfortable.” Legal action has been taken over this defamation.

Umair Sandhu’s original tweet read, “#AkhilAkkineni harassed Bollywood actress #Urvashi Rautela during shoot of #Agent in Europe. As per her, He is very immature kind of actor & feeling comfortable working with him."

Speaking of Urvashi and Akhil’s next outing, the movie has been directed by Surender Reddy and was adapted from a story written by Vakkantham Vamsi. The movie has been produced by Rambrahmam Sunkara and shot in Budapest. Titled Agent, the film is all set for a theatrical release on 28 April 2023. Fans are eager to see the Telugu actor in the action avatar.

Apart from Agent, Urvashi will be making her Hollywood debut opposite 365 fame actor Michelle Morrone. She will also be seen alongside Pothineni. She also has Sampath Nandi’s, Black Rose. She also has a project with Randeep Hooda. She recently worked with Jason Derulo for an upcoming music single titled Jaanu. She was last seen alongside Megastar Chiranjeevi in Waltair Verrayaa’s Boss Party song, which became the biggest party anthem.

