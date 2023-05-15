Akhil Akkineni Says Will 'Come Back Stronger' After Agent Failed at BO, Samantha Ruth Prabhu Reacts

Akhil Akkineni’s last film Agent bombed at the box office. The actor was seen sharing screen space with Urvashi Rautela. Helmed by Surender Reddy, the film was adapted from a story written by Vakkantham Vamsi.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote, “To my dearest fans and all my well-wishers. I want to sincerely thank the cast and crew of Agent who dedicated their lives to see our film come to life. While we tried our level best, the film unfortunately didn’t translate the way we wished it would on the screen and we could not deliver a good film for you. A special thanks to my producer Anil Garu who was my biggest support system. Thank you to all the distributors who believed in our film and also the media who supported us immensely.”

On a closing note, the actor also promised to come back stronger for the people who believe in him. “The love and energy you all give me is the reason I work and I thank you from the bottom of my heart for that. I will come back stronger for all those who believe in me.”

Several fans and well-wishers applauded the actor’s honesty. One of them wrote, ‘Accepting the failure itself is a maturity which many don’t have. Best wishes brother. Looking forward for you to come back stronger.” “Hits and flops are a part of any actor’s carrier.. Hoping to see you bounce back stronger💪💪”. Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu also showed her support by liking the post.

A few days ago, one of the producers of the film, Anil Sunkara, took the blame for the film’s rejection by audiences and critics. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, ”We have to take the entire blame for #Agent. Though we know it’s an uphill task, we thought of conquering but failed to do so as we did a blunder starting the project without a bound script & innumerable issues including covid followed. We don’t want to give any excuses but learn from this costly mistake and see how we can turn around to make sure, we will never repeat the mistakes. Our sincere apologies to all those who put trust on us. We will make it up for the losses with dedicated planning & hard work in our future projects.”

top videos

We have to take the entire blame for #Agent. Though we know its an uphill task, we thought of conquering but failed to do so as we did a blunder starting the project without a bound script & innumerable issues including covid followed. We don't want to give any excuses but learn…— Anil Sunkara (@AnilSunkara1) May 1, 2023

Agent was in the making for three years, and it carried a lot of expectations. Akhil Akkineni underwent a massive transformation for the same. The film hardly earned Rs 10 crore at the domestic box office in India.