Akhil Akkineni To Work With Debutant Director Anil Kumar For His Next: Reports

Telugu actor Akhil Akkineni’s latest film Agent failed to meet the audience’s expectations which was reflected accurately in its box office collection. After this poor show, Akhil penned a note thanking the producers and film crew for their dedication and hard work. He also promised his fans that he will come back stronger with new and better films. There is now buzz on Akhil Akkineni’s new film. As per media reports, it is believed that Akhil Akkineni has now joined hands with debutant director Anil Kumar for his next film, which is tentatively titled Dheera. Anil Kumar, who has previously worked as an assistant director for the movie Saaho, is likely to embark on his directorial journey with this movie.

Dheera will be produced by UV Creations, which also produced Saaho. This news has added to fans’ anticipation. Dheera is touted as a fantasy film with a high budget. Actress Janhvi Kapoor is likely to play the female lead in this movie claimed a few reports. Presently, Dheera is in the pre-production stage.

It is also expected that Dheera will be produced by director Dil Raju. According to media reports, Akhil Akkineni is also in talks with Dasara movie director Srikanth Odela for his next movie. No official announcement has been made regarding these films yet.

Apart from Akhil Akkineni, Agent starred Malayalam star Mammootty and Bollywood actor Dino Morea in important roles. The movie was produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara under AK Entertainments and Surender 2 Cinema and was directed by Surendra Reddy. The budget of the movie was earlier thought to be Rs 50 crore however, it increased to Rs 85 crore after promotions and other things.

Agent did a pre-release business of Rs 42 crore. The first-day collection of the film was Rs 7 crore, which eventually started falling with each day after its release. Agent is soon going to be released on an OTT platform. As per the media reports, Sony Liv has acquired the streaming rights to the movie. The film’s rights have been reportedly bought at around Rs 30 crore.