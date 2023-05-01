Akhil Akkineni's Agent Producer Takes Blame For Film's Poor Performance, 'We Will Make It Up...'

Akhil Akkineni’s spy action thriller Agent got released earlier this week but the reception so far has been poor from critics and audiences alike. The Surender Reddy’s directorial was also met with netizens trolling the film-maker as well as Akhil Akkineni himself who had spent two years on this film. Now the producer of the film Anil Sunkara has come forward to address the box office debacle.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Anil Sunkara wrote, “We have to take the entire blame for #Agent. Though we know its an uphill task, we thought of conquering but failed to do so as we did a blunder starting the project without a bound script & innumerable issues including covid followed. We don’t want to give any excuses but learn from this costly mistake and see how we can turnaround to make sure, we will never repeat the mistakes. Our sincere apologies to all those who put their trust on us. We will make it up for the losses with dedicated planning & hard work in our future projects."

Earlier, Akhil Akkineni’s mother, Amala Akkineni had shown her support by addressing the trolls on her social media timeline. She had penned,

“I understand that trolling comes from inner insecurity and needs for achievement. I watched Agent yesterday and thoroughly enjoyed the film. Though, it had its flaws, if you watch with an open mind you’ll be amazed. I watched it in a power-packed theatre while 50% of the audience among are ladies who are mothers and grandmothers along with their husbands and sons. There were screams when the big action happened. I am sure, his next one will be bigger and better”.

Agent is directed by Surender Reddy and produced by Anil Sunkara. Surender’s last directorial was the 2019 film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The movie was a box office success and collected over Rs 240 crores which helped the director make a good impression in the industry.

