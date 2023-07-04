Akhil Marar Wins Bigg Boss Malayalam 5, Takes Home Trophy And Rs 50 Lakh Cash

The 14 weeks of fierce competition in Bigg Boss Malayalam finally came to an end on July 2 when the winner of the show–Akhil Marar was awarded the trophy and a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh. The host of the show, superstar Mohanlal announced the winner and thanked his viewers for their constant support and love. To everyone’s surprise, Reneesha Rahman was awarded the position of runner-up while Junaiz VP was declared the second runner-up of the show.

The journey of fame for Akhil Marar started in 2021 after he directed the film Oru Tatvika Anurmam. Since the early stage of the show, Marar has been able to win the hearts of the Indians by performing well in games and tasks. During the show, he had a lot of verbal fights with the other contestants and sometimes, it reached fistfights as well.

On July 2, at the grandest stage of the finale, Shiju was the first one to bid farewell to the house in the finale. Now, the remaining contestants of the show were Akhil Mara, Raneesha Rahman, Sobha Vishwanath and Junaiz VP. Shobha got eliminated in the second eviction while Junaiz VP followed her with the third.

Season 5 of Bigg Boss Malayalam, which followed the theme of the ‘Battle Of Originals’, differed significantly from the previous seasons on various levels. The show began with 18 participants in which three more entered as wild cards at various points of time in the show. Hence, there were a total of 21 candidates this season. This edition had numerous twists and challenges such as the inclusion of the first common contestant, first challengers and cashing in the money in the box.

The makers of Bigg Boss Malayalam also released a promo before the finale in which superstar Mohanlal thanked the viewers for supporting the show and the contestants. “ You have been with us throughout this journey,” said Mohanlal in the video.