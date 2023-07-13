Akshay Kelkar's Latest Instagram Reel Makes Followers Nostalgic; Watch Now

Akshay Kelkar’s recent Instagram reel is a delightful throwback to childhood days that will leave you feeling nostalgic. In the video, the actor takes us on a trip down memory lane as he captures the fun elements of monsoon that we all enjoyed as children. Akshay shares a glimpse of his trek in the rainy weather with his friends, evoking a sense of joy and innocence.

The video begins with Akshay dressed in a pink sleeveless hoodie, dark grey shorts, and sneakers, as he gleefully jumps into a puddle of water, reminiscent of a carefree child. He adds a playful touch by munching on fryums and stacking them on his fingers. The next shot shows him relishing a cob of roasted corn, further adding to the nostalgia. The mini adventure continues with Akshay and his friends visiting a small waterfall, where they revel in the moment and create cherished memories.

In the caption of the Instagram post, Akshay writes, “Dil toh bachha hain ji" (The heart is still a child). The comments section of the post is filled with love and adoration from fans. Many express how Akshay’s behavior and appearance remind them of a child, while others shower him with compliments like “cuteness overloaded" and “favorite side of yours."

Akshay Kelkar has made notable contributions to the entertainment industry through his roles in TV shows such as Bhakharwadi, Bol Hari Bol, and Don Cutting 2. He has also appeared in popular Marathi films like College Cafe, Madhuri, Taka Tak 2, and Awake, among others. The actor gained immense fame and recognition after participating in Bigg Boss Marathi, where his outspoken personality resonated with the audience. He also emerged as the winner of season 4, earning the trophy and a prize money of Rs 15 lakh and 55 thousand. Akshay is currently busy hosting a Marathi show titled Dholkicha Talawar, showcasing his talent as a host for the season.

Through his Instagram reel and his successful journey in the entertainment industry, Akshay Kelkar continues to capture the hearts of his fans. His ability to evoke nostalgia and bring joy through his relatable content makes him a beloved figure in the Marathi entertainment scene.