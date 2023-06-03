Akshay Kelkar’s Post For His Lady Love Rama Is Every Girl's Dream

Popular TV show Bigg Boss Marathi continues to attract the attention of the viewers. Many participants have now concluded their journey on the show and returned to their homes. Among them, Akshay Kelkar, an actor who gained immense popularity among Maharashtra viewers, emerged as the winner of the fourth season of Bigg Boss.

Recently, the actor dropped a post in which he can be seen expressing his emotions for his lady love Rama. The actor can be seen posing in a white hoodie, which he paired up with denim jeans. Akshay looks dashing as he smiles at the camera.

The caption of the post reads, “When you have been loving your girl for last 8 years but still it feels different every time. That’s your real love. It’s not excitement, attraction, or cuteness. It’s about peace. Did you find the one yet?”.

Check out the post here

Several social media users have showered the actor with love and admiration in the comment section.

Throughout his stint on the television show Bigg Boss, Akshay Kelkar candidly shared various aspects of his personal life.

In a recent disclosure, Akshay revealed that he and his partner have chosen to keep their relationship private for the past 8 years. He further disclosed that Rama is not the actual name of his beloved. Akshay Kelkar proposed to his partner on two occasions previously, but it was only after 8 years that Rama finally accepted his third proposal.

On the work front, Akshay Kelkar is best known for films including Bhakharwadi, Bol Hari Bol, and Don Cutting 2. He has also acted in films such as College Cafe, Madhuri, Taka Tak 2, Bol Hari Bol, Awake, and more. Akshay Kelkar gained considerable media spotlight when he entered the Bigg Boss house, earning recognition in Maharashtra for his sportsmanlike attitude, dedication to tasks, and outspoken personality.

The actor emerged as the winner of the fourth season of Bigg Boss, with Apoorva Nemalekar securing the second position. Akshay Kelkar was honoured with the esteemed Bigg Boss trophy and received prize money of Rs. 15 lakh 55 thousand.

