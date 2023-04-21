Akshay Kumar And Emraan Hashmi Starrer Selfiee Releases On OTT; Here's How To Watch It

What happens when your biggest fan turns into your biggest foe? When a passionate, die-hard fan meets his most favorite superstar, what conspires next is a series of unforeseen and uncertain events, leaving them at loggerheads. Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi starrer Selfiee is all about that. After enthralling the audience in the cinema halls, the film is finally streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Talking about the release, Akshay Kumar said, “In a country like India where the stars are made based on the adulation and love they receive from fans, Selfiee is a film that captures the journey of a fan and star in a different perspective. The music, the emotions, the chemistry and the whole story of the film is intriguing. I am happy for the film that it is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar and will reach a wide audience across the globe”

On the other hand, Emraan Hashmi said, “I believe the movie is a tribute to all the fans and I would like to dedicate it to them. The film is a journey of a fan just wanting a selfie with his favourite superstar and how that one selfie turns into a rollercoaster ride. I am excited for people to watch it again on Disney+ Hotstar.”

Selfiee also features Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty. The comedy film is helmed by JugJugg Jeeyo’s famed director Raj Mehta. It

is the Hindi remake of the 2019 Malayalam film, Driving License, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu.

News18’s review for Selfiee reads, “Selfiee is enjoyable in parts. Some dialogues will make you chuckle. Akshay gets a lot of screen space to flaunt his superstar swag, while Emraan Hashmi tries his best to look and sound believable as an RTO inspector in Bhopal. Unfortunately, the setting is too sanitised for him to look real. Nushrratt Bharuccha, Diana Penty, Adah Sharma have small parts to play."

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here