Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty Reunite For Welcome 3; Key Details About Latter's Role REVEALED

Hours after Welcome 3 was officially announced, it has now been confirmed that Akshay Kumar has been finalised to respire his role in the movie. Not just this, Akshay will also be joined by his Hera Pheri co-star Suniel Shetty in the film.

As reported by Pinkvilla, Suniel Shetty will play a comic role in Welcome 3. “Suniel Shetty shares a close bond with Firoz Nadiadwala and Akshay Kumar and when the opportunity to be a part of Welcome came his way, he was instantly on board. He is all excited to play a role that has not been explored before in the franchise. It’s a comic role, but in a new light with a new character shade,” a source cited by the entertainment portal claimed.

The insider also claimed that Suniel will not be playing the part of Yeda Anna in Welcome 3. Sharing details about Shetty’s character, the source added, “It’s a new character that he will be playing and has nothing to do with Yeda Anna or Shyam from Awara Pagal Deewana and Hera Pheri.”

Reportedly, the Welcome 3 team has already locked some shooting locations and the film is likely to go on floors soon.

Besides Akshay and Suniel, Arshad Warsi and Sanjay Dutt will also be seen in Welcome 3. Arshad confirmed that he is indeed a part of Welcome 3 earlier this year when he told Hindustan Times, “The scale of Welcome 3: the cost, the climax, is unreal. It is an insanely larger-than-life theatrical film which I will be a part of. It has me, Akshay Kumar, Sanju (Sanjay Dutt), Paresh Rawal and lots of other people.”

Welcome 3 is titled Welcome To The Jungle. The original two films in the Welcome franchise were released in 2007 and 2015 respectively. In these movies, Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor played the iconic duo - Uday Bhai and Majnu Bhai. Welcome 3 will be released on Christmas 2024.