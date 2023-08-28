Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi Starrer Jolly LLB 3 To Go On The Floors Next Year; More Deets Inside

There is an exciting piece of news for Akshay Kumar’s fans. He will be sharing screen space with Arshad Warsi in Jolly LLB 3. Yes, you are reading right. Jolly LLB is one of the most loved films among the audience. Jolly LLB went on to become a sleeper hit, Jolly LLB 2 garnered both commercial and critical success for its nuanced screenplay and performances. And now Pinkvilla has reported that the film’s upcoming shooting will start from next year.

Pinkvilla mentions in its report saying Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi will commence shooting for Jolly LLB 3 in February 2024. “Subhash Kapoor has completed the screenplay and will kick off the pre-production at the end of this year. The third installment presents a clash between good and evil within the context of a courtroom. Like its previous parts, Jolly LLB 3 will also offer an engaging courtroom drama with the perfect blend of humor, suspense, and a pertinent social issue for debate. The director has ingeniously crafted a storyline that justifies the presence of both Jollys, and they are excited about returning to the courtroom setting after a six-year hiatus," a source close to the development told us, adding that Saurabh Shukla, who played Judge Tripathi in previous movies, will continue to be a part of this installment.

Jolly LLB 3 will be helmed by Subhash Kapoor himself and subsequently bankrolled by Star Studios. Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi previously shared screen space in Bachchan Paandey which proved to be a major disaster at the Box Office.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar was last seen in OMG 2. The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam. Playing the messenger of Lord Shiva in OMG 2, Akshay Kumar makes appearances throughout the film to help Pankaj Tripathi, who is battling a court case based on sex education.

News18 Showsha’s review of OMG 2 reads: “The strongest superpower the film has its script. Director Amit Rai doesn’t try to add unnecessary elements to pack in the punch. The horse blinders are set to focus on sex education and that’s everything the film does. Amit also tackles the subject with sensitivity, making it a powerful and thought-provoking film. The second half is bound to feel preachy because the objective of the film is to urge people that it’s okay to talk about sex but it needs to be handled with care."