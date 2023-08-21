Akshay Kumar Condoles Pankaj Tripathi's Father's Demise: 'No One Can Fulfill The Absence Of Parents'

Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi’s father, Pandit Banaras Tiwari, passed away on Monday, August 21. He was 99. The news of his death was confirmed by Pankaj’s team through an official statement. Although the cause of his death has not been revealed, the actor’s team said that Pankaj has left for his village, Gopalganj, to perform the last rites.

“It’s with a heavy heart to confirm that Pankaj Tripathi’s father, Pandit Banaras Tiwari is no more. He lived a wholesome life of 99 years. His last rites will be performed today amongst his close family. Pankaj Tripathi is currently on his way to his village in Gopalganj," the statement read.

Pankaj’s OMG 2 co-star Akshay Kumar took to X to offer his condolences. In a post, he wrote, “Deeply saddened by the news of the demise of my friend and co-star @TripathiiPankaj’s father. No one can fulfill the absence of parents. May God give place to his father’s soul at his feet. Om Shanti."

मेरे मित्र और सह कलाकार @TripathiiPankaj के पिताजी के देहांत के समाचार से बहुत दुःख हुआ। माँ बाप की कमी कोई पूरी नहीं कर सकता। प्रभु उनके पिताजी की आत्मा को अपने चरणों में जगह दें।ॐ शांति 🙏— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 21, 2023

Speaking with PTI in 2018, Tripathi had revealed that he grew up in a small village and his father was a farmer. His love for acting led to the actor to move out of Patna and settle in Delhi where he studied at the National School of Drama. He graduated in 2004 and found his way to Mumbai.

In a recent exclusive chat with News18, Pankaj Tripathi had credited the success of OMG 2 to Akshay Kumar. “Akshay Kumar is the one who suggested my name for the role of Kanti. Amit Rai didn’t know much about me. Akshay sir told him, ‘You cast Pankaj Ji. I will talk to him. You just tell him the story’,” he had said.