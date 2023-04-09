Akshay Kumar Dancing ‘Shirtless’ With Mouni Roy Leaves Twitter Divided; Video Goes Viral

Akshay Kumar has left Twitter divided after a video of him dancing shirtless with Mouni Roy and Sonam Bajwa went viral. The actor, as part of his tour ‘The Entertainers’, was in the US performing with several Bollywood stars such as Mouni, Sonam, Nora Fatehi, and Disha Patani among others. A video from one of the concerts showed the actor dancing to ‘Balma’ from his 2012 film Khiladi 786.

A few users on the social media platform praised him for being fit at 59. “He still is an athlete," wrote a comment. “Dude’s fit at 59," added another. However, a section of the internet was unimpressed with his performance. “Shame on Akshay Kumar," wrote a user. “Talentless, sab paiso ka lalach," added another.

Have a look at the video :

It looks so cringe to see 59 yo shirtless uncle dancing with 23- 24yo girls and doing creepy steps just to stay relevant.What a downfall for Akshay Kumar.pic.twitter.com/DXzdPs0ZQ2 — Dr Nimo Yadav (@niiravmodi) April 8, 2023

Last month, videos of Akshay bringing the house down while performing with Disha and Nora went viral. The actor was seen recreating Oo Antava from Pushpa with Nora in one of the concerts.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Akshay was last seen in Selfiee. The film received a mixed response and couldn’t generate good box office numbers at the ticket window. Helmed by Raj Mehta, the film starred Emraan Hashmi opposite him. Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha are also featured in the movie. The movie is the official remake of the 2019 Malayalam film Driving Licence which centres on a conflict between an RTO Inspector and a well-known actor.

Akshay Kumar will next be seen alongside Tiger Shroff in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film will also star Alaya F, Sonakshi Sinha, and Manushi Chillar in pivotal roles. The action-packed thriller is set to release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam languages during Christmas this year. Akshay also has OMG 2 with Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam.

