Akshay Kumar Drops FIRST LOOK of Soorarai Pottru Hindi Remake; Release Date Out

Akshay Kumar released the first look at the remake of Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru. Taking to his Instagram, Akshay shared a post in which a silhouette of him was seen, holding a helmet in his hand. Also seen on the poster was an aircraft, hinting at the story of the film.

The actor shared the post with the caption, “We are ready for take off! ✈️ Production No. 27 (Untitled) releases in theatres worldwide on 1st September, 2023."

Radhika Madan, who will be seen in the film, took to the comments section and dropped a heart emoji to show her excitement over the film’s release date.

For the unversed, Soorarai Pottru is a Tamil National Award-winning starring Suriya in the lead. The film was inspired by the events of G. R. Gopinath’s life, founder of the Indian low-cost airline Simplifly Deccan. The 2020 Tamil drama film was directed by Sudha Kongara and produced by Suriya and Guneet Monga, under their respective banners 2D Entertainment and Sikhya Entertainment. The story was conceptualised and written by Kongara. The film starred Suriya, Aparna Balamurali, and Paresh Rawal, with Mohan Babu, Urvashi, and Karunas amongst others in supporting roles.

The film is set to star Suriya in a cameo. When the film won multiple National Awards, including Best Film Award, Best Actor Award to Suriya, Best Actress Award to Aparrna Balamurali, Best Original Screenplay, and GV Prakash was awarded the Best Background Music, Akshay Kumar took to Twitter and cheered for the team.

Akshay tweeted, “Over the moon to see #SooraraiPottru win the top honours at the National Awards. Heartfelt congratulations my brother @Suriya_offl, #AparrnaBalamurali and my director #SudhaKongara. Humbled to be working in the Hindi adaptation of such an iconic film." Suriya shared the Best Actor trophy with Ajay Devgn for Tanhaji.

Read all the Latest Movies News here