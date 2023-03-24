Akshay Kumar, known for performing his own daring stunts, experienced an injury while filming for his upcoming movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside co-actor Tiger Shroff in Scotland. The actor hurt himself while filming an action sequence for the film.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, “Akshay was shooting for an action sequence with Tiger, and it was a particular stunt he was performing when this injury happened.” He is currently wearing knee braces. The report also claimed that while the action sequences have been paused, Akshay is still working on other parts of the movie, including close-up shots, to avoid delays in finishing the filming schedule in Scotland.

In February, Akshay shared a video where he and Tiger were seen having a great time on the set of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. He also wrote a lengthy message for Tiger, which stated, “It was 32 years ago when I started my career with an action film. In these decades, I thought I had done it all. But just 15 days into filming one of our most ambitious projects, #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan I already feel tested. Both physically and mentally.”

Akshay also mentioned, “Pain, injuries, broken bones, these are not new to me. But nothing has ever pushed me out of my comfort zone the way Ali Abbas Zafar, his team… and you have, in just two weeks. Bhai roz physiotherapy chal rahi hai.” The actor additionally expressed gratitude to Tiger for motivating and bringing happiness to him.

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff will be collaborating for the first time in Ali Abbas Zafar’s film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Alongside them, Alaya F, Sonakshi Sinha, and Manushi Chillar also hold significant roles in the movie. The action-packed thriller is set to release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam languages during Christmas this year.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is also set to feature in OMG 2 alongside Yami Gautam. Moreover, the actor will be collaborating with Radhika Madan for the upcoming film which is a Hindi remake of Soorai Pottru. Apart from these projects, he has also made the highly anticipated announcement for the third instalment of Hera Pheri and fans are eagerly waiting for it. Additionally, he is currently shooting for Capsule Gill alongside Parineeti Chopra which is scheduled to release in theatres later this year.

