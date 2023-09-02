Akshay Kumar Has This Important Question For Twinkle Khanna As She Completes Master's Degree

Akshay Kumar, who is currently riding high on the success of his recently released film OMG 2, has another reason to be happy. The actor is a proud husband as his wife and former actress Twinkle Khanna has completed her master’s degree. Well, sharing his excitement on social media, he also asked her an important question which left his fans in splits. Akshay is curious to know when is she returning.

Posting Twinkle’s reel on his Instagram Stories, Akshay Kumar wrote, “Mastered it hand how! So, so proud of you Tina (red heart). Now the most important question, when are you coming back home.” Coming to Twinkle’s reels, she shared a glimpse of her dissertation titled “MA Creative and Life Writing.” She gave a tour of her university, the library. The video concludes with Twinkle Khanna’s realisation that “age is a mathematical problem."

In the long caption, Twinkle Khanna wrote, “A year of reading, analysing, figuring out what even eighth graders know these days, how to do citations, dealing with assignments and submissions, and finally, by handing in my dissertation, it all comes to an end. I thought that handing in my final dissertation would be like breaking out of an academic escape room. But instead of celebrating, I am feeling lost because something that has been such a large part of my life for an entire year is now over.”

Talking about OMG 2, it is the sequel to Akshay Kumar’s 2012 film, Oh My God. The actor plays the role a messenger of Lord Shiva in the movie. The film was put on hold by the Censor Board and about 27 changes were directed to the filmmakers. After making the changes, OMG 2 was given an ‘Adults Only (A)’ certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). OMG 2 also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in key roles. Akshay Kumar will be next seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Tiger Shroff.