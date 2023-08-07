Akshay Kumar Hosts OMG 2 Screening For Sadhguru, Says 'Thank You for Your Kind Feedback'

Akshay Kumar hosted a special screening of his upcoming film OMG 2 for Sadhguru on Monday. Taking to Twitter, Sadhguru revealed that Akshay visited the Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore and watched the film. He shared his thoughts on the film and thanked Akshay for showing him the film. In response to his tweet, Akshay thanked Sadhguru for his valuable feedback to the team. They also shared a video to show that not only did they watch OMG 2 together but also played a match of frisbee.

“Namaskaram @akshaykumar. Wonderful having you here at the Isha Yoga Center & learning about ‘Oh My God -2’. Educating young people on how to handle their bodily needs is most essential if we want to cultivate a society that is sensitive to the safety & dignity of its women. It is time our education system focuses on equipping our youth to handle their body, mind & emotions rather than being purely information oriented. -Sg #OMG2," Sadhguru tweeted.

“Namaskaram @SadhguruJV🙏 Was an absolute honour to visit the Isha Yoga Center. I had one of the best experiences ever. Thank you for watching OMG 2 and for your insightful, kind feedback. Means so much to me and my entire team that you liked and blessed our effort," Akshay replied.

Namaskaram @SadhguruJV🙏 Was an absolute honour to visit the Isha Yoga Center. I had one of the best experiences ever. Thank you for watching OMG 2 and for your insightful, kind feedback. Means so much to me and my entire team that you liked and blessed our effort. https://t.co/du99U8ybK9— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 7, 2023

OMG 2 is the sequel to Akshay Kumar’s 2012 film, OMG. The actor plays the role a messenger of Lord Shiva in the movie. The film was put on hold by the Censor Board and about 27 changes were directed to the filmmakers. After making the changes, OMG 2 was given an ‘Adults Only (A)’ certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Apart from Akshay Kumar, the film stars Pankaj Tripathi. The film also features Yami Gautam as a lawyer. The recently released trailer revealed that the film revolves around sex education.