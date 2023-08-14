Akshay Kumar Hugs Sunny Deol After Massive Success of Gadar 2? Viral Pics Confuse Netizens

Sunny Deok and Akshay Kumar clashed at the box office over the weekend with Gadar 2 and OMG 2, respectively. While the actors are yet to react to Gadar 2’s historic opening weekend, a couple of photos of the duo coming face-to-face has surfaced online. A Reddit user shared a photo collage in which Sunny was seen greeting and hugging Akshay. The actor twinned in white as they met each other. The Reddit user claimed that the photo was taken after Gadar 2 and OMG 2 released.

The caption read, “Akshay and Sunny Deol congratulating each other." The photo caught everyone’s attention and fans began sharing their speculations about the meet. However, News18 can confirm that the photo was not taken recently and not certainly in connection with Gadar 2 and OMG 2’s clash. The photo was taken in 2019, when Sunny attended Dimple Kapadia’s mother Betty Kapadia’s funeral.

Although Akshay and Sunny are yet to share their thoughts on Gadar 2’s box office success, Sunny had opened up about the clash before the film’s release. During a media interaction, Sunny said both films shouldn’t be compared.

“Gadar did ₹100 crore plus (at the box office), while Lagaan did much lesser. I don’t understand why people compare – whether it’s from the business or likeability point. Gadar didn’t have the perception, people thought it is this masala film, yeh purani type ki picture hai, purane type ke gaane hai. On the other hand, people thought Lagaan was classic, etc. The so-called people who talk about films had run down Gadar completely. It went on to become a people’s film, and they loved it. At award shows, I remember that they made a spoof of Gadar, but we weren’t bothered by it. It has happened with some of my other films too, like Ghayal and Dil, which clashed. There is no comparison, but people like to do it," he said.