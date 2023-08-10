Akshay Kumar Is Thrilled To See Audience Reactions During OMG 2 Special Screening, Thanks All; Watch

Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 has been making headlines ever since it was announced. The film is releasing on August 11. However, ahead of its release, the makers organised a special screening for fans. And now a video has surfaced online in which Akshay can be seen thrilled with the response. He even thanked all fans for coming and watching the film. The video has been going viral on social media.

In the video, shared by a fan on Twitter which is now X, we can see Akshay in black colour clothes talking to fans. He asked them about the film and everyone screamed saying ‘superb’. He was smiling and chatting with them. He even revealed that he was watching the film with them. Many called the film very good. In the comment section also, fans praised it. The satirical comedy film is a sequel to the 2012 hit film OMG- Oh My God! OMG 2 also features Yami Gautam, Pankaj Tripathi and Arun Govil of Ramayan fame.

Watch the video here:

Akshay Kumar was watching the reaction of audience while they were busy watching the OMG 2 and they loved it …. pic.twitter.com/DqLR7BA2Zk— Makya (@ccdx_2) August 10, 2023

OMG 2 was passed by the Censor Board with 27 modifications after it was reportedly stuck with the board for over two weeks. The film received ‘Adults only’ certificate.

It was previously claimed that the makers were unhappy with the changes and were planning to fight against them. “The makers are not comfortable with these cuts as they believe that it’ll affect the essence of the film. They are also not okay with an ‘A’ certificate. After all, they feel that the topic of sex education should be seen by people of all ages," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

OMG 2 is slated to hit the theatres this Friday, August 11. It is clashing with Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 at the box office. Yami Gautam shared her thoughts on the potential clash between the two sequels. In an exclusive interview with ETimes, she expressed her optimism and hope that audiences would love both films.

Speaking on the same Yami said, “I have a picture of (Gadar 2) cutout. with the hand pump, I will post it, and will wish Sunny sir. We all are his fans, and we all love him. We all have watched Gadar (Ek Prem Katha) in theatres, and I am wishing, the more the better for the audience. Gadar 2 has its own audience, we have our own audience. I hope the audience watches both films.” Yami also said that she hoped Gadar 2 and OMG 2 will be India’s example of Barbenheimer.