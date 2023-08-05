Akshay Kumar Locked The Script For OMG 2 While Battling Covid-19 In A Hospital; More Inside

Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 has been making headlines ever since pushed for review by the Central Board Of Film Certification (CBFC). Just ten days before the film’s release, it has now been reported that the Amit Rai directorial has received ‘A – Adults Only’ certificate from the censor board. The film which is all set to release next week has everyone hooked since Akshay Kumar’s last few films haven’t delivered great results at the box office. But not many people know that Akshay Kumar finalized the script for OMG 2 while he was battling Covid-19 on a hospital bed.

Sharing with the entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama, a source divulged that the script was finalised by the actor from inside a hospital. They shared, “The final script of OMG 2 was locked when Akshay Kumar was hospitalized. It all happened when AK was down with COVID and it was severe. To ensure the safety of his family, he had silently checked himself into a hospital in Mumbai. From that room when he was on the hospital bed, AK was having the final discussions on the script via video calls. It was there that the final script of OMG2 was locked.”

Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 has released a new trailer just a couple of days after it was reported that the film has been certified ‘Adults Only’. The new trailer features new footage from the Amit Rai directorial. The trailer was originally supposed to release on Wednesday, August 1. However, Akshay delayed the release of the trailer by a day in the wake of art director Nitin Desai eath.

The trailer opens with Lord Shiva ordering Nandi to send a messenger to help one of his devotees. Thus confirming that Akshay is not playing Lord Shiva but a messenger of God. The trailer also shows that Pankaj Tripathi is fighting a case in court to defend his son.

OMG 2 was certified after it made 27 changes suggested by the Censor Board. On Tuesday, News18 has gained access to a document featuring the changes that OMG 2 made as directed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The changes include “modified the entire portrayal pf the character Shiv ji and presented him as a devotee and messenger of God. Also added a dialogue ‘Nandi mere bhakt… Jo agya prabhu," deleted of ‘frontal nudity and suitably replaced with visual of Naga Sadhus’ and removed the ‘poster of Mood X condom on the billboard.’

The document also revealed that OMG 2 has modified the mention of Ling and ‘the same is not used in isolation but as Shivling or Shiv, only wherever applicable.’ It has also been confirmed that OMG 2 will be 2 hours 36 minutes long.

OMG 2 is a sequel to the 2012 OMG which also starred Akshay Kumar in the lead. Paresh Rawal, who was a part of the 2012 movie, will not be a part of the sequel now. Instead, Pankaj Tripathi has joined the franchise. Yami Gautam also plays a key role in the movie. It is claimed that OMG 2 revolves around sex education. However, there is no official confirmation regarding this.

Meanwhile, OMG 2 is set to release on August 11. The film is clashing with Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2. OMG 2 is also set to clash with superstar Rajinikanth’s film Jailer.