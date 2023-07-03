Akshay Kumar Makes Shocking Revelation About Bollywood Awards: ‘Agar Award Chahiye Toh Humare…’

Akshay Kumar is one of the versatile and finest actors of Bollywood. He has essayed different kinds of roles on screen and has won hearts. But this is also a fact that his efforts have never been recognized as claimed by Akshay himself. Though he believes in reward more but in an old video, he is seen telling why he has never been awarded.

Akshay Kumar, dressed in a grey coat and pants, can be seen talking to Anupam Kher on a talk show. He is being asked why he is not being awarded ever. And OMG 2 directly replied saying that he is never been given actually. “Award nai dete mujhe. Aisa hai ki vo kehte hai ki agar aapko award chahiye toh jo humare show hote hai vo aadhe paise mein kar do. Main bolta hu aap pura de do, aap award kisi aur ko de do. 30-32 awards nights hote hai usmein har kisi ko award milta hai. Aisa kaise ho sakta hai sabko alag alag kuch awards mil raha hai kahi na kahi. Aur aisa kyun hota hai jo insaan wahan baitha ho ussi ko award milega, jo absent ho use milega nai. Kamal ki baat hai kisi ko samjh nai aata. Bhai kisi kisi ne acha acha kaam kiya par vo aaya kyun nai. Tu beta aaya hua hai isko do. Actually mein aapko batau jab main award present karta hu kabhi upar aake toh uspe kata hua hai ki iska naam kat ke yeh naam likha hua hai,” he said as a reply.

Anupam Kher in between the talk was heard praising him for his performance in Special 26 and he also said that Akshay should get a national award for the film.

Watch the video here:

Today, Akshay Kumar shared another poster from his upcoming film OMG 2. The film is releasing on August 11 and also stars Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi in lead roles.

Reportedly, Oh My God 2 is set against the backdrop of sex education in India. It is helmed by Amit Rai, while Ashwin Varde, Viacom 18, and Jio Studios serve as the producers of Oh My God 2. Back then, he shared first-look posters of the film, and wrote, “Karta kare na kar sake Shiv kare so hoye. Need your blessings and wishes for #OMG2, our honest and humble attempt to reflect on an important social issue. May the eternal energy of Adiyogi bless us through this journey. Har Har Mahadev. @TripathiiPankaj @yamigautam @AmitBrai."