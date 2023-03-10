Akshay Kumar, Nora Fatehi Trolled For 'Vulgar' Dance; Ileana D'Cruz Banned From Tamil Film Industry?

Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Nora Fatehi set the stage on fire as they danced together to Allu Arjun and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s popular song Oo Antava from Pushpa: The Rise. Akshay and Nora were performing in Dallas as part of their US tour. While Akshay and Nora brought the house down with their scintillating performance, netizens didn’t seem impressed by their act and called their performance ‘vulgar’.

Ileana D’Cruz might not be doing films actively but the actress has a massive fan following on social media where she actively shares her photos and videos. It is reported that the actress has been banned from the Tamil film industry. If numerous reports floating around in Tamil news portals are to be believed, the alleged ban has been imposed in the light of a complaint filed by a Tamil producer claiming that the actress had taken advance payment for a project but then failed to partake in the shooting process.

RRR star Ram Charan is making India proud and how! The Telugu superstar has been rallying for RRR’s solo win at the Oscars — with Naatu Naatu nominated for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards — in the US for a while now. Over the past few days, we’ve seen him grace international talk shows and open up about RRR, Jr NTR, and SS Rajamouli. However, the actor has now met one of his favourite filmmakers JJ Abrams. The filmmaker is best known for Star Wars. The pictures of their meet has now gone viral.

Actors Naresh and Pavitra Lokesh are now married. The couple, who announced earlier this year that they will be getting married soon, tied the knot in a secret wedding. While the intimate wedding ceremony was attended by a handful of people, Naresh’s half-brother Mahesh Babu was visibly missing in the wedding video that surfaced online. This is 62-year-old Naresh’s fourth wedding.

Antara Motiwala Marwah, who is Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor’s cousin sister-in-law, was seen walking the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week on Friday and did not shy away from putting her baby bump on full display. Antara, who is married to Arjun’s cousin Mohit Marwah and is a popular style curator, turned model for the brand Itrh and stepped out wearing a gorgeous white outfit.

