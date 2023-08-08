Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi Greet Paps With Folded Hands At OMG 2 Screening; Watch Video

Akshay Kumar is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited movie, Oh My God 2. While fans are eagerly waiting for the film, a special screening was held in Mumbai on Monday night. At the screening, Akshay Kumar was seen posing for the paparazzi with his co-star Pankaj Tripathi. The Khiladi of Bollywood looked uber-cool in a black t-shirt which he paired with cargo pants. On the other hand, looked simple as he sported a kurta pyjama. Both the stars posed for the paparazzi and greeted them with folded hands.

Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi were also joined by Arun Govil and other OMG 2 team members. Yami Gautam, who will be playing the role of a lawyer in OMG 2, also attended the screening. Watch the video here:

Recently, Akshay Kumar also hosted a special screening of OMG 2 for Sadhguru. Sadhguru took to twitter and revealed that Akshay visited the Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore when they watched the film. Sadhguru praised the movie and wrote, “Namaskaram @akshaykumar. Wonderful having you here at the Isha Yoga Center & learning about ‘Oh My God -2’. Educating young people on how to handle their bodily needs is most essential if we want to cultivate a society that is sensitive to the safety & dignity of its women. It is time our education system focuses on equipping our youth to handle their body, mind & emotions rather than being purely information oriented. -Sg #OMG2."

Later, Akshay also replied to Sadhguru’s words and wrote, “Namaskaram @SadhguruJV🙏 Was an absolute honour to visit the Isha Yoga Center. I had one of the best experiences ever. Thank you for watching OMG 2 and for your insightful, kind feedback. Means so much to me and my entire team that you liked and blessed our effort."

Namaskaram @SadhguruJV🙏 Was an absolute honour to visit the Isha Yoga Center. I had one of the best experiences ever. Thank you for watching OMG 2 and for your insightful, kind feedback. Means so much to me and my entire team that you liked and blessed our effort. https://t.co/du99U8ybK9— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 7, 2023

OMG 2 is a sequel to the 2012 OMG which also starred Akshay Kumar in the lead. Paresh Rawal, who was a part of the 2012 movie, will not be a part of the sequel now. Instead, Pankaj Tripathi has joined the franchise. Yami Gautam also plays a key role in the movie. OMG 2 revolves around sex education.

OMG 2 will hit theatres on August 11 and will clash at the box office with Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 and Rajinikanth starrer Jailer.