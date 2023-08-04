Akshay Kumar Plays Volleyball Days Before OMG 2 Release, Tiger Shroff and Varun Dhawan Join Too

Days before the release of his much-awaited movie OMG 2, Akshay Kumar is keeping himself relaxed and is spending some quality time with friends. Recently, a video of the actor surfaced online in which he was seen playing volleyball with ‘chote miyan’ Tiger Shroff. The two actors were also joined by Varun Dhawan.

In the viral video, Akshay was seen shaking hands with Varun Dhawan as they all played volleyball at the former’s residence in Mumbai. Tiger Shroff was also seen flaunting his fit body and muscles as she played shirtless. Watch the viral clip here:

Interestingly, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff will soon be sharing the screen for the first time in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The film has reportedly been shot across unseen and exotic locales across Scotland, London, India & UAE; with the biggest technical and international action crews. It was recently announced that BMCM will hit theatres on Eid 2024.

On the other hand, Tiger Shroff and Varun Dhawan are also likely to share the screen for the first time. It was recently reported that Karan Johar has roped in the two actors for his first-ever action film. “Tiger Shroff has already established himself as an action star with films like Heropanti, Baaghi, and War. He has excelled in entertaining the audience with his high-octane stunts and perfect execution. So, it comes as no surprise that Karan has roped him to feature as one of the two leads in the new project. As for Varun Dhawan, he too has had his share of action film, though they were action dramas or comedies, he has proved that he has what it takes to become an action hero,” a source cited by Bollywood Hungama claimed in May this year. However, it should also be noted that there is no official confirmation regarding this so far.