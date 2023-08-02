Akshay Kumar Postpones OMG 2 Trailer Launch After Nitin Desai's Death: 'This Is a Huge Loss...'

Akshay Kumar has decided to postpone the release of OMG 2’s trailer in the wake of Nitin Desai death. The art director died on August 2, Wednesday. Taking to Twitter, Akshay called his death a ‘huge loss’ and said that out of respect, the OMG 2 trailer will not release on Wednesday.

“Unbelievably sad to know about the demise of Nitin Desai. He was a stalwart in production design and such a big part of our cinema fraternity. He worked on so many of my films… this is a huge loss. Out of respect, we are not releasing the OMG 2 trailer today. Will launch it tomorrow at 11am. Om Shanti," Akshay tweeted.

Nitin Desai was found dead at his N D Studio in Karjat. While the police is yet to share further details about the cause of his death, initial reports claim he died by alleged suicide. The police has arrived at the spot for further investigation. It is claimed that Nitin died by suicide 4 am. Police officials received a call from the studio a while back. A suicide note has not been recovered so far.

“Today morning, Shri Nitin Desai’s body was found hanging in ND Studios. We are investigating all angles," Somnath Gharge, SP, Raigad said. It is claimed that the art director was in financial distress and his studio wasn’t running well. However, there has been no confirmation of the same from the police.

Meanwhile, OMG 2 is a sequel to the 2012 OMG which also starred Akshay Kumar in the lead. Paresh Rawal, who was a part of the 2012 movie, will not be a part of the sequel now. Instead, Pankaj Tripathi has joined the franchise. Yami Gautam also plays a key role in the movie. The film has been certified ‘Adults Only.’

