Akshay Kumar Proves He Is A Doting Father As He Leaves For Vacation With Family; Watch Video

Be it Akshay Kumar’s phenomenal acting or witty remarks, the actor has proven multiple times why he is the true Khiladi of Bollywood. This time the Hera Pheri actor made all our hearts swell with sweetness in this new video of him with his daughter, Nitara, at the Mumbai Airport.

In a video posted by a paparazzo account on Instagram, Akshay can be seen with his wife, Twinkle Khanna, and daughter, Nitara. The adorable family was on their way to leave for vacation. But what caught everybody’s attention was Akshay’s protective action towards his daughter. The father carefully escorted Nitara out of the car and towards the airport entry while holding her hand throughout the time. The family even happily posed for the camera before entering the airport.

Check out the video here:

Fans admired this side of Akshay and took to the comments to bless the family. One user wrote “Sweet and healthy family", another commented, “Beautiful family" and one fan confessed her love for him and wrote. “I love him".

Akshay Kumar made the headlines yesterday when he dropped the announcement for Sajid Nadiadwala’s Housefull 5. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the comedy franchise will release next year on Diwali. The actor wrote, “Get ready for FIVE times the madness! Bringing to y’all #SajidNadiadwala’s #Housefull5 Directed by @tarun_mansukhani See you in cinemas on Diwali 2024! @riteishd @nadiadwalagrandson @wardakhannadiadwala"

Here’s the poster:

Fans couldn’t keep calm as they were thrilled to hear this much-awaited news. They expressed their excitement with comments like, “ComedyKing is Back… Hera Pheri 3..And Housefull 5..", “Very Happy to see a next successful part… #favorite.. #AK…", “Finally THE AKSHAY KUMAR (in comedy genre) is back which we want" and “Blockbuster loading"

Akshay Kumar was last seen in the movie Selfiee which was released in February 2023. It was directed by Raj Mehta. The star cast includes Mrunal Thakur, Emraan Hashmi, Adah Sharma, Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha.