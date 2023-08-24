EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon To Begin Welcome To Jungle Shoot in October First Week

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that Welcome To The Jungle has become one of the most highly anticipated film after Hera Pheri 3. As per reports, it will see Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal reprising their roles. Replacing Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar will be the iconic Munna Bhai duo of Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi. Speculatively, Suniel Shetty has also joined the cast of the third instalment of the hit comedy franchise. Released in 2007, Welcome was directed by Priyadarshan and has achieved a cult status over the years. To this date, Uday Shetty and Majnu bhai continue to be a part of Instagram’s meme fest.

But what’s perhaps the most interesting bit about Welcome To The Jungle is that the film will reportedly see Akshay and Raveena Tandon reuniting on the big screen. The former couple has delivered hit films like Mohra (1994) and Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi (1996) in the past, and needless to say, fans are beyond elated to see them together. And now, News18 Showsha has exclusively learnt that Raveena is indeed a part of the project and discussions between her and director Ahmed Khan began as early as 2019 when they were shooting for the dance reality show, Nach Baliye 9.

A source tells us, “It was during Nach Baliye 9 that Raveena and Ahmed struck up a friendship. Ahmed was keen on working with her and upon conveying the same, the Aranyak also expressed her excitement about collaborating with him. He went on to approach Raveena with a script, which has now taken the shape of Welcome To The Jungle.”

The source further reveals that Raveena and Akshay will be paired opposite each other and is all set to make their fans burst out into peals of laughter as they’ve some most hilarious scenes in the film. Paresh Rawal, in a recent interaction, stated that if all goes well, Welcome To The Jungle will go on floors in October this year. Confirming the same, the source says, “Yes, the shoot is most likely to begin in the first week of October in Mumbai. The latter schedules might take place in other parts, including overseas.”

When we reached Raveena Tandon, she remained unavailable for comment. On a related note, the second instalment in the Welcome franchise titled Welcome Back released in 2015 and starred John Abraham and Shruti Haasan. Though it didn’t live up to its first film, it went on to do decently well at the box office. It saw Rawal, Kapoor and Patekar revisit their original roles.