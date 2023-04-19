Akshay Kumar REVEALS What He'll Do If He Gets Stuck With Exes Shilpa, Raveena; Old Video Goes Viral

Akshay Kumar has been enjoying a blissful marital life with Twinkle Khanna for over two decades now. The couple has two adorable children – Aarav and Nitara. However, before he found his soulmate, Akshay’s past was dotted with a trail of relationships. He was linked with some of the leading actresses of Bollywood, including Rekha, Shilpa Shetty and Raveena Tandon. When it comes to discussing his past relationships, however, Akshay never shies away from speaking his mind. On one occasion, during his appearance on Koffee With Karan, Akshay was posed a tricky question about his ex girlfriends. The video is now going viral on the internet.

During the rapid fire round, host Karan Johar had asked Akshay, “If you were stuck in a lift with the following people, what would you do ." The option given to him was - Ranveena Tandon and Shilpa Shetty.

Replying to this, the actor said, “We would talk about our respective children." Karan added, “With other people of course." Take a look below:

For the unversed, Raveena and Akshay’s on-screen chemistry in the 1994 hit film Mohra translated into a real-life romance. The duo started dating in 1995 and even got engaged in the late 90s. However, they eventually went their separate ways. While their relationship was short-lived, it continues to be a topic of conversation, much to Raveena’s dismay. She finds it bothersome that people still discuss her broken engagement with Akshay.

Shilpa first met the ‘Khiladi Kumar’ of the industry on the set of the 1994 film Main Khiladi Tu Anari. Their love blossomed during the making of the film, only to end on a bitter note later. Shilpa’s affair with Akshay generated a lot of controversies after she opened up about the betrayal and heartbreak in a media interview in 2000.

