Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh's Housefull 5 To Be Shot In U.K? Here's What We Know

Akshay Kumar is coming back with a new movie under the Housefull franchise. Earlier this year, the actor left everyone surprised when he announced the fifth installment of the film. Sharing the news, Akshay officially launched the poster and announced the release date of the film. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Housefull 5 is all set to sparkle your Diwali in 2024 with a promise of a roller-coaster ride of fun, entertainment, and comedy that will leave you in stitches. Now, Sajid Nadiadwala has revealed that the film will be shot in U.K.

As per the statement issued by the Housefull 5 producer, Sajid Nadiadwala shared, “My journey in the film world has always been about giving the best movie experience to our audience. We’ve built strong relationships with the UK and Saudi Arabia, making these places feel like a second home for our movie shoots. Our commitment to entertain our viewers remains strong, and our upcoming movies promise to make the audience laugh with ‘Housefull 5,’ inspire with ‘Chandu Champion,’ and captivate with ‘Baaghi 4.'"

Sajid Nadiadwala had previously shared with Pinkvilla that, he has written the script of Housefull 5. “It’s a lot of fun to make Housefull films because I write those scripts. Even Housefull 5 is written by me. I enjoy writing those over-the-top scenes. After a long day at work, you like to have something spicy and that for me is the Housefull franchise. But franchises are not easy to manage as you can reach the saturation point at any time.” He added, “Any franchise can shut down any time. Housefull 4 was shutting down till Sunday, because it was a pre-Diwali release. But when Diwali started it became something else.”

Recollecting about the hype of Housefull 4, Nadiadwala shared, “It became the biggest film of Akshay Kumar and also the biggest comedy film. I have tried to bring in all elements in the basket for Housefull 5 and I am very excited.” He assured, “Housefull 5 will be bigger than Housefull 4.”

On a closing note he shared, “We start Housefull 5 from December / January and will be ready for a Diwali 2024 release. Our music sessions begin by November. The script is locked, we have locked our director (Tarun Mansukhani). It’s a huge film and will cross Housefull 4 on the scale front. We plan to surprise everyone with the theme.”

Besides Akshay Kumar, Housefull 5 will also star Riteish Deshmukh in a key role. Both actors have been associated with the franchise ever since the beginning. The two will also be joined by a star-studded cast for Housefull 5. However, details regarding the same have not been revealed as of now.

The first Housefull movie was released in 2010 and starred Jacqueline Fernandez, Arjun Rampal and Chunky Panday too. The second installment in the franchise hit theatres in 2012. The other two Housefull movies were released in 2016 and 2019 respectively.