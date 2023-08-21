CHANGE LANGUAGE
Akshay Kumar Saves Sunny Deol's Home From Being Auctioned, Pays 'Huge Chunk' of Rs 56 Cr Loan: Report
Akshay Kumar Saves Sunny Deol's Home From Being Auctioned, Pays 'Huge Chunk' of Rs 56 Cr Loan: Report

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: August 21, 2023, 11:30 IST

Mumbai, India

Akshay Kumar allegedly helped Sunny Deol with his loan.

Sunny Deol's house was put on e-auction on Sunday by a bank to recover a Rs 56 cr loan. A report has claimed Akshay Kumar came to his rescue.

Akshay Kumar stepped forward to help Sunny Deol with his loan repayment, a new report has claimed. On Sunday, a bank issued a notice that Sunny Deol’s Juhu home will be e-auctioned to recover a loan of Rs 56 crore given to the actor. A day after the statement was made, the bank withdrew the notice and claimed that there was a technical glitch. It has now been reported that the OMG 2 star came forward to help the Gadar 2 actor and allegedly offered to pay a ‘huge chunk’ of the loan to save Sunny’s Juhu home.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Akshay Kumar had a meeting with Sunny Deol on Sunday, August 20, hours after the news of the notice spread like wildfire. He immediately decided to help the Gadar 2 (2023) actor. As part of the deal, Akshay Kumar will be paying a huge chunk of the debt. Sunny Deol will then repay the loan to Akshay Kumar in a stipulated time. The next step for Sunny Deol is to immediately initiate a meeting with the bank officials."

Although the exact amount that Akshay has offered to help with has not been revealed. However, the report claims that the amount could range from Rs 30 to 40 crores. “If this is true, it shows how our film industry is indeed like a family where people come to help in times of need. And it also shows Akshay Kumar’s large-heartedness. He’s truly one of its kind,” the insider added. News18 couldn’t confirm the authenticity of the report at the time of publishing.

The news of Akshay helping Sunny has come just days after both the actors clashed at the box office. Akshay released OMG 2 on August 11, clashing with Sunny’s Gadar 2. Both films have done impressive business at the box office. While Gadar 2 has earned Rs 377 crores as of Monday, August 21, morning. Meanwhile, trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed that OMG 2 collected Rs 113.67 crore in 10 days.

