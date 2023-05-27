Akshay Kumar Starrer Oh My God 2 To Release In Theatrical Soon? Here’s What We Know

Fans of Akshay Kumar’s hit film Oh My God have reason to rejoice as the highly anticipated sequel, Oh My God 2, is gearing up for a theatrical release. According to Pinkvilla, the makers will announce the release date of the film soon. Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam will also appear in the movie.

As mentioned by Pinkvilla, “Akshay Kumar along with his partners, Ashwin Varde, Viacom 18, and Jio Studios have decided on a theatrical release for Oh My God 2. Several discussions happen throughout the course of making, but, Oh My God 2 was always announced as a theatrical venture. The officials never commented on the OTT release, and even today, the film is being readied as a theatrical venture. The final edit is being locked and worked upon at this point of time. The theatrical release date of Oh My God 2 will be announced soon.”

In the second installment, Akshay will be seen in the role of Lord Shiva and this time the film will be focussing on sex education. In the first part too the Selfie actor played the role of Lord Krishna. Paresh Rawal was also part of the film. The success of the first film, which was released in 2012, has heightened anticipation for the sequel. Oh My God struck a chord with audiences, challenging conventional beliefs and raising important questions about religion and superstition in a light-hearted yet impactful manner. With “Oh My God 2," the filmmakers aim to continue this legacy, presenting an engaging story that sparks conversations and leaves a lasting impression.

“Spinning a franchise of something as loved as Oh My God 2 is a responsibility and the team is well aware of all the audience expectations. The release plans are being worked up on behind the scenes at this point of time, and the team is set to bring out their social comedy to the big screen this year,” Pinkvilla reported.

On a work note, Akshay has many interesting projects lined up this year. Apart from Oh My God 2, he will be seen in Soorarai Pottru’s remake and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, co-starring Tiger Shroff. He also has a third installment of Phir Hera Pheri, co-starring Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal, lined up. The makers are yet to reveal more information about the plotline.