Akshay Kumar Throws A Dinner Party For Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam And Crew To Celebrate OMG 2 Success; Check Photo

OMG starring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam has opened to positive review. The film has minted Rs 40+ Crores in its first weekend. The whole cast and crew is celebrating the success of the film and to make it more special Akshay Kumar hosted a dinner party for them. Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam were also seen joining them.

The photo has been shared in which we can see Akshay Kumar, wearing a printed shirt, posing with everyone. The actor hosted a thank-you dinner for the phenomenal cast and dedicated crew of his film. As per the trade analyst Taran Adarsh, OMG 2 might be eyeing a bumper response on Independence Day. The film that highlights the importance of sex education in our lives saw an opening of Rs 10.26 Crores on Friday. It collected Rs 15.30 Crores on Saturday and Rs 17.55 Crores on Sunday. The net total of all the three days stands at Rs 43.11 Crores.

Take a look at the photo here:

Taran Adarsh took to his X account and shared the news, “FANTASTIC TRENDING… #OMG2 has an EXCELLENT opening weekend… Look at the day-wise [SUPERB] growth, the audience has spoken loud and clear… SMASH-HIT… Biz on Tue [#IndependenceDay] will be HUGE… Fri 10.26 cr, Sat 15.30 cr, Sun 17.55 cr. Total: ₹ 43.11 cr. #India biz,’ his post read.

OMG 2 is the sequel to Akshay Kumar’s 2012 film, OMG. The actor plays the role a messenger of Lord Shiva in the movie. The film was put on hold by the Censor Board and about 27 changes were directed to the filmmakers. After making the changes, OMG 2 was given an ‘Adults Only (A)’ certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).OMG 2 also stars Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi in the lead role.

Playing the messenger of Lord Shiva in OMG 2, Akshay Kumar makes appearances throughout the film to help Pankaj Tripathi, who is battling a court case based on sex education.