Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff Starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Gets A Release Date, To Hit Theatres On Eid 2024

The makers of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan finally announced the release date of the film. The action thriller has blocked next year’s Eid slot. Both actors took to their Instagram handles and shared behind the scene pictures which gives us a sneak peek into their characters.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Akshay shared three posts and wrote, “See you in the theatres on Eid 2024.” One of the fans wrote, “Akshay sir come back and destroy theatres once again.” Another wrote, “Clash with Salmaan Khan it’s op.” “Eidi lekar aarahe hein BADE MIYAN AUR CHOTE MIYAN,” writes a fan. Featuring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff along with Prithviraj Sukuraman who plays the powerful antagonist; this magnum opus is set to redefine the genre of action-entertainment in Bollywood. The film has been shot across unseen and exotic locales across Scotland, London, India & UAE; with the biggest technical and international action crews. Studded with a mega-star cast, international action sequences, and all the big-screen masala entertainment, the film is touted to be one of the biggest action entertainers of the year and the most awaited and talked about film of 2024.

Producer-Actor Jackky Bhagnani shares, “This has been a milestone year for us at Pooja Entertainment. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been one of our most ambitious projects and it has been a dream come true to work with three legends in their own rights- Akshay Sir, Prithviraj, and Tiger. Their captivating screen energy amalgamated with world-class action sequences along with entertainment will blow away people’s mind.”

Director Ali Abbas Zafar shared, “I am delighted to be an integral part of such a big franchise. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is very close to the audience’s heart and bringing all the entertaining elements in this mass entertainer for the audience was a tough and enjoyable experience. On top of all, having slated its release for EID 2024, it will definitely be a treat for the audience to enjoy the festival with power-packed entertainment!"

Written and Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is all set to release in five languages

