Akshay Kumar To Begin Shooting For Housefull 5; Sajid Nadiadwala Says, ‘Will Be Bigger Than Housefull 4’

While Akshay Kumar is awaiting the release of his highly anticipated OMG 2, the actor will reportedly begin shooting for his much-awaited sequel Housefull 2. Buzz is that, the actor will commence shooting for the same from December. Backed and helmed by Sajid Nadiadwala, Housefull 5 is touted to be a ‘much bigger entertainer’.

Sajid Nadiadwala recently shared with Pinkvilla that, he has written the script of Housefull 5. “It’s a lot of fun to make Housefull films because I write those scripts. Even Housefull 5 is written by me. I enjoy writing those over-the-top scenes. After a long day at work, you like to have something spicy and that for me is the Housefull franchise. But franchises are not easy to manage as you can reach the saturation point at any time.” He added, “Any franchise can shut down any time. Housefull 4 was shutting down till Sunday, because it was a pre-Diwali release. But when Diwali started it became something else.”

Recollecting about the hype of Housefull 4, Nadiadwala shared, “It became the biggest film of Akshay Kumar and also the biggest comedy film. I have tried to bring in all elements in the basket for Housefull 5 and I am very excited.” He assured, “Housefull 5 will be bigger than Housefull 4.”

On a closing note he shared, “We start Housefull 5 from December / January and will be ready for a Diwali 2024 release. Our music sessions begin by November. The script is locked, we have locked our director (Tarun Mansukhani). It’s a huge film and will cross Housefull 4 on the scale front. We plan to surprise everyone with the theme.”

Meanwhile, Sajid Nadiadwala’s next production venture ‘Bawaal’ is all set to release on July 21 on Amazon Prime Video. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film stars Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in pivotal roles.