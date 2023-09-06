Akshay Kumar To Have A Working Birthday This Year At Sky Force Sets

While Akshay Kumar is currently basking in the success of OMG 2, he is wasting no time in getting back into the grind for his multiple upcoming projects.

He is currently immersed in shooting for his highly-awaited movie Sky Force, in the city of Lucknow. We have however learnt that the actor, who’s birthday falls on September 09, will not be taking a break to celebrate his 56th birthday. Usually celebrating it with family, he will be commemorating the day this time, with the cast and crew on the sets of this action-drama film.

Broaching and bringing the aviation thriller genre to life, he plays the character of an Indian Air Force officer, drawing inspiration from real-life events and paying homage to one of their most significant triumphs. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor and Sandeep Kelwani, the film runs under the massive support of Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films. Joining the cast, we have the talented Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur.

Revealing this information, a source has shared, “Akshay Kumar is currently busy shooting for his film Sky Force. This time on his birthday, he will not take time off to go on a vacation. He will be rather busy shooting for the intense sequences in Lucknow. Every year, Akshay makes sure to spend his birthday with his family in London. But after the longest time, he will have a working birthday this year."

Talking about OMG 2, it is the sequel to Akshay Kumar’s 2012 film, Oh My God. The actor plays the role a messenger of Lord Shiva in the movie. The film was put on hold by the Censor Board and about 27 changes were directed to the filmmakers. After making the changes, OMG 2 was given an ‘Adults Only (A)’ certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). OMG 2 also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in key roles. The film turned out one of the highest grossing films at the box office and was well received by fans and critics.