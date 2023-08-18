Akshay Kumar To Priyanka Chopra, Bollywood Celebs Who Have Luxurious Houses In Goa

Bollywood celebs are often seen spending their holidays in Goa. They love the destination so much that most of them have invested in properties there. Akshay Kumar, Abhay Deol, Priyanka Chopra, Emraan Hashmi and many others own luxurious houses that cost crores in Goa. Let’s take a look at Bollywood celebrities who have luxurious houses in Goa.

1. Abhay Deol

According to reports, Abhay Deol invested in a huge property a few years ago to build his eco-friendly yet luxurious house in North Goa. The actor recently introduced his fans to his lavish green-glass house. The house has an outdoor swimming pool, a huge lawn and large glass doors.

2. Emraan Hashmi

In 2010, Emraan Hashmi spent a large sum of money on a luxurious penthouse in Goa so he could spend time with his family. The four-story penthouse, according to the Mumbai Mirror, has many modern amenities, including a terrace garden, a gigantic swimming pool with a breathtaking view of the Arabian Sea, a gym and much more.

3. Pooja Bedi

Actress, television talk show host and newspaper columnist Pooja Bedi also owns a house in Bardez, North Goa. The interior design is simple but elegant. The property is the ideal getaway because of its outstanding colour tone.

4. Aftab Shivdasani

Actor, producer and model known for his works in Bollywood, along with Tamil and Kannada film industries, Aftab Shivdasani owns a huge house in Goa. Reports suggest he bought the house in 2014. Aftab purchased the luxury villa from a renowned builder in the beautiful village of Nagoa, located close to Calangute, for a whopping Rs 75 lakh.

5. Priyanka Chopra

Bollywood’s desi girl and one of the highest-paid actors in the Hindi film industry, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, also has an opulent property close to Baga Beach in Goa. The home’s modern amenities and flawless Goan-Portuguese interior design make it the ideal setting for her to spend time with her loved ones.

6. Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar often takes a trip to Goa with Twinkle Khanna and their children. As per reports, it is his favourite place in India. He has a Portuguese-style bungalow there. It is a sea-facing house and it is said that it was bought for Rs 5 crore.