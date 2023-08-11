Akshay Kumar To Shah Rukh Khan, Actors Who Got Replaced From Their Hit Franchise

Actors often pour a lot of life into the roles they play and make the characters their own. Fans often get accustomed to seeing a particular actor in a role, especially if it’s a franchise. People generally are not very happy when they are replaced by another actor for that role. A similar incident recently happened in Bollywood. Farhan Akhtar announced Don 3 with Ranveer Singh, replacing Shah Rukh Khan as the titular character. Reactions have been mixed, with people divided over this decision. While some have decided to give Ranveer a chance, many feel that the franchise may not be the same without Shah Rukh Khan. There have been multiple such instances in the past, where lead actors from a franchise have either opted out or dropped from sequels, with another actor taking over. Here are some Bollywood films which witnessed this.

Welcome Back

Akshay Kumar, who had delivered a commendable performance in Anees Bazmee’s Welcome, decided to opt out of the sequel. He was replaced by John Abraham. The sequel titled Welcome Back could not replicate the success of the original and flopped at the box office.

Jolly LLB 2

The original Jolly LLB had been a moderate success. It received critical acclaim, particularly for Arshad Warsi’s performance. In an interview with a media portal, Arshad Warsi said that Fox Star Studios wanted a bigger star for the sequel, so they went for Akshay Kumar. Jolly LLB 2 did quite well at the box office.

Murder 3

Both Murder and Murder 2 had Emraan Hashmi in lead roles. When he was offered the third, he reportedly declined because he did not want to do a women-centric film after becoming an A-list star. Randeep Hooda took over. Although the film received good reviews, it could not pull the crowd to the theatre.

Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobaara

Once Upon A Time In Mumbai had become the highest-grosser when it was released in 2010. The film was highly acclaimed. The sequel chose to cast Akshay Kumar as the same character that Emraan Hashmi played in the original. Whether it was the change in cast or the poor screenplay of the film, Once Upon A Time in Mumbai Dobaara was a huge letdown at the box office, even failing to recover its making costs.

Bhool Bhulaiyya 2

The 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyya is considered one of the biggest cult classics in Hindi cinema. The news of Akshay Kumar’s replacement by Karthik Aryan in the sequel was disapproved by many, but eventually, the film turned out to be a huge hit.