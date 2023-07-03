Akshay Kumar Unveils Lord Shiva Avatar In OMG 2 Poster After Ranbir's Animal Postponed

Ever since the first poster of OMG 2 was dropped last year, avid fans of Akshay Kumar have been waiting for more glimpses from the film. And it seems that wait is finally over for them. Ahead of it’s scheduled release date of August 11, Akshay Kumar finally dropped a new poster on Monday and the internet has gone berserk.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Akshay Kumar gave the much needed sneak-peek in which he can be seen as an avatar of Lord Shiva, with his hair and locks flowing. The actor looks radiant and divine with ash smeared on his forehead while he looks upwards. In the caption, along with the release date, Akshay Kumar also amped up everyone’s excitement by stating that the teaser of the film is on it’s way. He wrote,

“बस कुछ दिनों में…🙏 #OMG2 in theatres on August 11.

Teaser Drops Soon."

Check Out The Poster Here:

Reacting to the post, several fans took to the comment section to express their excitement including his Bade Miyan Chote Miyan co-star Tiger Shroff. He wrote,"Paaji🔥". One of the fans wrote, “Har har Mahadev 😇!" Another one commented, “Rakh Vishwas tu hai shiv Ka das ❤️". Someone else said, “Sir all the best of your historical comedy and blockbuster movie Part 2". A fan also stated, “Superstar Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 Will Biggest Hit🔥".

Akshay Kumar released the first poster of Oh My God: OMG 2 earlier this month and confirmed that the film will be clashing with Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2, Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal and Rajinikanth’s Jailer. However, with Animal being pushed to December 1, OMG 2 will face two major competitors.

OMG 2 will be clashing with Gadar 2. Directed by Anil Sharma, the film brings back Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel on the big screen after 22 years of the first film’s release. The makers had locked the release date long ago. Not only will Sunny be releasing Gadar 2 that weekend but OMG 2 will also face competition from Rajinikanth’s Jailer. This would be an interesting clash to witness.

Akshay had released the first poster of OMG 2 a few days after he visited Badrinath Temple. In a video he shared, Akshay gave a glimpse of the majestic Himalayan peaks. The aerial shots captured the ethereal beauty of Devbhoomi, leaving the viewers and the actor spellbound. The snow-capped mountains, lush green valleys created a breathtaking panorama. Sharing the video, Akshay wrote, “The good fortune of shooting in devbhoomi Uttarakhand!! On my way to Shri Badrinath dham. Absolutely amazing. No words. जय बदरी विशाल.” He also shared a photo of himself entering the Temple.

Besides Akshay Kumar, OMG 2 also stars Pankaj Tripathi in a pivotal role. The film also stars Yami Gautam, marking Akshay’s first film with her.