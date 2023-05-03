Akshay Kumar Visit BAPS Hindu Mandir In Abu Dhabi, Attends Special Prayer Ceremony; Photos Go Viral

Akshay Kumar was seen making his way to the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi and attending a special prayer at the temple. The Bollywood actor, who is currently shooting an intense action schedule for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in Abu Dhabi, was invited to the temple with producer Vashu Bhagnani by Shri Swami Brahmaviharidas ji and other board members to visit BAPS Hindu Mandir.

The actor and the delegation were shown the ‘Rivers of Harmony’ exhibition, which offers them a glimpse into the beginning of the BAPS Hindu Mandir, which was visualized through a prayer for harmony and peace by His Holiness Pramukh Swami Maharaj in 1997. Akshay Kumar and Vashu Bhagnani took part in a prayer ceremony where they placed a brick in the construction of the temple. Photos of their visit have surfaced online and are now going viral.

In the photos, Akshay is seen wearing a white shirt and a pair of black pants along with a construction safety hat. He has a massive garland of flowers placed around his neck. He was seen placing the construction stone in one of the pictures.

Speaking about his visit, Akshay said in a press statement, “They are creating history… What they are creating is not just a service to our community, but to mankind. Creating a new world where there is peace, love, and support from one human to another; there truly is nothing more powerful than that… ‘Love can move mountains’ is a true testimony to your efforts… truly overwhelming! It’s a dream of dreams.”

Akshay has been away from the spotlight, focusing on his upcoming projects. In Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Akshay shares the screen with Tiger Shroff. Last year, an announcement video was shared by Pooja Entertainment. Besides this, Akshay also has OMG - Oh My God 2 and Soorarai Pottru remake in the pipeline.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here