Akshay Kumar Wants OMG 2 To Be Shown In Schools, Says 'Ye Pahli Adult Film Hai Jo Teenagers Ko...'

Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 has been making headlines ever since it was announced. The film that finally got released on August 11 along with Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 has received great reviews from all around. Not only that, the film that highlights the importance of sex education has managed to mint Rs 25 Crores in two days and is eyeing a bumper Independence Day collection in the coming week. Interestingly, the film was awarded an A certificate by the censor board. Akshay Kumar had an interesting response to this recently where he claimed that OMG 2 should be shown in schools.

In a viral video shared by the official Instagram handle of Viacom18, Akshay Kumar can be seen addressing a hoard of fans who had turned up to catch the screening. The actor can be heard saying, “Kamaal ki baat bataun, pehli adult film hai joh teenagers ke liye bani hai. Actually yeh sab school main dikhana chahiye (The funny thing is that this is the first adult film which is made for teenagers. This should be shown in schools).”

Playing the messenger of Lord Shiva in OMG 2, Akshay Kumar makes appearances throughout the film to help Pankaj Tripathi, who is battling a court case based on sex education. In one scene, Akshay announces his arrival by singing the iconic track ‘Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava’ from Gadar, which has been retained for Gadar 2 as well. “O ghar aaja pardesi, ke teri meri ek jindri…" Akshay sings as he enters and exits the scene. The placement of the song comes as a surprise, especially since both films are locking horns at the box office.

According to trade expert Taran Adarsh, OMG 2 has collected Rs 15.30 crore on Day 2. This has pushed the overall collections in India to an approximate of Rs 25.65 crore. The biggest factor behind the increase in box office collection is said to be the positive word of mouth. With the upcoming Independence Day off, it is to see if the film witnesses a jump in collections.

OMG 2 is the sequel to Akshay Kumar’s 2012 film, OMG. The actor plays the role a messenger of Lord Shiva in the movie. The film was put on hold by the Censor Board and about 27 changes were directed to the filmmakers. After making the changes, OMG 2 was given an ‘Adults Only (A)’ certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Apart from Akshay Kumar, the film stars Pankaj Tripathi. The film also features Yami Gautam as a lawyer. The recently released trailer revealed that the film revolves around sex education.

News18’s review of Akshay and Pankaj’s OMG 2 reads: “The strongest superpower the film has its script. Director Amit Rai doesn’t try to add unnecessary elements to pack in the punch. The horse blinders are set to focus on sex education and that’s everything the film does. Amit also tackles the subject with sensitivity, making it a powerful and thought-provoking film. The second half is bound to feel preachy because the objective of the film is to urge people that it’s okay to talk about sex but it needs to be handled with care."