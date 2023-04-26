Akshay Kumar Wins The Internet With His Unique Bag At Airport; Fans Say ‘Badhiya Hai...’

Akshay Kumar’s fashion game is always on point. He never misses a chance to leave his fans surprised with his fashion sense. And today also it was no different day. The actor was spotted at the airport in casuals but it was his bag that caught everyone’s attention.

The video, shared by Instant Bollywood, features Akshay walking out of the airport, in a pair of blue joggers and a black colour tee. But when he stepped inside his car, the bag on his back was blinking. It was black with red eyes. No sooner had the video went gone viral, than fans began to comment. One of the fans wrote, “Bag to mast lag raha hai.” Another wrote, “Bag Badhiya hai Raju Bhai.” However, some in the comment section were also curious to know about the progress of his most anticipated film, Hera Pheri 3.

Watch the video here:

Akshay’s Hera Pheri 3 is one of the most talked-about projects. The actor had already mentioned that he is backing off from the franchise due to script issues. But later Pinkvilla reported he Khiladi could be back as Raju in Hera Pheri 3 as a producer and that Firoz Nadiadwala has reinitiated conversations with the actor on public demand.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar was last seen in Selfiee with Emraan Hashmi. It also starred Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha. The film was a remake of the 2019 Malayalam film, Driving Licence, and revolved around a rivalry between an RTO Inspector and a famous actor.

Apart from this, Akshay also has OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2 with Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam, and Arun Govil, and the yet-to-titled Soorarai Pottru remake in the pipeline. He will also play Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the Marathi film Veer Daudale Saat.

He is currently busy with the shooting of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, the upcoming action thriller that features him and action star Tiger Shroff in the titular roles.

