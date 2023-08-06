CHANGE LANGUAGE
Akshay Kumar’s Friends Are Bringing ‘Out His Inner Child’ As They Get Goofy And Jam To Kya Hua Tera Wada

Curated By: Aditi Giri

News18.com

Last Updated: August 06, 2023, 15:52 IST

Mumbai, India

Akshay Kumar will soon be seen in OMG 2.

Akshay Kumar sends out Friendship Day wishes with his buddies. The actor will soon be seen in OMG 2.

Akshay Kumar is making sure to spend some quality time with his buddies on Friendship Day. Being his goofy self, the actor recently jammed with them on the beats of Kya Hua Tera Wada with random household objects.

Sharing the video he wrote, ‘दोस्तों के साथ मस्ती करने का कोई मुक़ाबला नहीं… No matter what age or stage, my friends bring out the inner child in me 🙂 May God bless everyone with the joy of friendship. #FriendshipDay’

Have a look at the video:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay Kumar is currently awaiting the release of OMG 2. Just ten days before the film’s release, it has now been reported that the Amit Rai directorial has received ‘A – Adults Only’ certificate from the censor board.

The makers have now released a new trailer which features new footage from the Amit Rai directorial. The trailer was originally supposed to release on Wednesday, August 1. However, Akshay delayed the release of the trailer by a day in the wake of art director Nitin Desai ath.

The trailer opens with Lord Shiva ordering Nandi to send a messenger to help one of his devotees. Thus confirming that Akshay is not playing Lord Shiva but a messenger of God. The trailer also shows that Pankaj Tripathi is fighting a case in court to defend his son.

OMG 2 is a sequel to the 2012 OMG which also starred Akshay Kumar in the lead. Paresh Rawal, who was a part of the 2012 movie, will not be a part of the sequel now. Instead, Pankaj Tripathi has joined the franchise. Yami Gautam also plays a key role in the movie. It is claimed that OMG 2 revolves around sex education. However, there is no official confirmation regarding this.

OMG 2 is all set to release on August 11. The film is clashing with Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 and superstar Rajinikanth’s film Jailer.

Meanwhile, apart from OMG 2, Akshay Kumar will soon be seen in Housefull 5 and Jolly LLB 3.

