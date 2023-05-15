Akshay Kumar's Start Up To Clash With Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan? Here's What We Know

Akshay Kumar couldn’t quite create the box office pull in 2022 despite doing a line-up of interesting films like Samrat Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan and others. His most recent film Selfiee with Emraan Hashmi couldn’t generate the buzz either. But his next two films promise to take him out of that rut. The actor has two big films lined up in the form of ‘Capsule Gill’ and ‘Start-Up’. Now there are some fresh developments regarding the release dates of the same.

According to the sources close to the Entertainment Portal Bollywood Hungama, as opposed to the speculation that Akshay Kumar will change Start Up release date from September 1, considering that Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan will land on September 7, the actor has decided not to meddle with the release date. The source stated, “Everyone felt that due to the release of Jawan on September 7, Akshay Kumar will push the date of Start Up. However, Akshay and his team are clear - they announced the date first and will bring Start Up on September 1, 2023 as scheduled. The team is confident in the content of their film and believes that it caters to an audience base that’s very different from Shah Rukh Khan film."

The source also revealed details about another film The Great Indian Rescue which was previously called Capsule Gill. The source shared, “The team is considering two dates in the month of October and will lock one soon. All the announcements on Khiladi’s slate of release will be made in the next 2 weeks."

For The Great Indian Rescue, Akshay has taken on the role of the late Jaswant Singh Gill, a former additional chief mining engineer. Gill is renowned for his remarkable rescue operation in 1989, where he saved the lives of 65 workers trapped in a flooded coal mine in Raniganj, West Bengal. Last year, Akshay’s first look from the film, a turbaned avatar, grabbed eyeballs. His other film Start Up is a remake of the National Award winning Tamil film Soorarai Pottru.