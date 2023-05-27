Akshay Kunar Plays Volleyball With Police Staff In Dehradun; Fans Laud His Fitness

Akshay Kumar, known for his dedication to fitness, recently delighted fans after his video of playing a volleyball match with the police staff in Dehradun went viral. The Bollywood superstar’s active involvement and sporting spirit earned him praise from fans, who commended his commitment to a healthy lifestyle.

In a heartwarming display of camaraderie and community engagement, Akshay Kumar joined the local police staff for a game of volleyball in Dehradun. The star, who is renowned for his passion for fitness and martial arts, showcased his agility and athletic prowess on the court. The video was shared by Manav Manglani. Fans, bystanders, and the police staff were thrilled to witness the actor’s energetic participation in the match. The actor’s enthusiasm and competitive spirit were evident as he exchanged shots, displayed his skill, and encouraged his teammates with infectious positivity.

The video capturing the match quickly went viral on social media platforms, drawing thousands of views and widespread admiration. Fans were quick to laud Akshay Kumar’s dedication to maintaining a fit and active lifestyle, praising him as a role model for health and wellness.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

A few days ago, Akshay Kumar visited Kedarnath to seek the lord’s blessings and shared a post on his Instagram. The actor was seen in a black ensemble and sported a tika or tilak on his forehead. He also interacted with the fans inside the temple.

On the work front, he was last seen in Selfiee earlier this year, co-starring Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha. He has several films lined up, such as Soorarai Pottru’s remake and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, co-starring Tiger Shroff. Earlier this month, Akshay announced the release date of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and revealed that it would release next year on the occasion of Eid.

He also has a third installment of Phir Hera Pheri, co-starring Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal, lined up. The makers are yet to reveal more information about the plotline.