Akshaye Khanna Birthday: Top Movies of the Versatile Actor That You Can Binge-Watch

HAPPY BIRTHDAY AKSHAYE KHANNA: From his award-winning role as Siddarth Sinha in Dil Chahta Hai to bringing alive the character of Harilal Gandhi in Gandhi: My Father, Akshaye Khanna has always stunned the audience with his versatile characters.

Akshaye Khanna made his Bollywood debut in 1997 with Himalaya Putra, which was produced by his father and yesteryear Bollywood superstar Vinod Khanna. Unfortunately, the film was not well received at the box office. However, in the same year, Akshaye won a million hearts with his performance in Border. His chemistry with Pooja Bhatt was loved by all.

Akshaye then went on to work in films like Mohabbat, Aa Ab Laut Chalen, Doli Saja Ke Rakhna, Taal, etc. in the late 90s. Akshaye was born to veteran actor, Vinod Khanna. He has worked in Bollywood for more than two decades now. To remark on his 48th birthday, here are a few of his movies that you can watch:

Border (1997)

Directed by JP Dutta, the blockbuster war drama film saw Akshaye alongside Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, and Jackie Shroff. Set during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War, the film was about the Battle of Longewala and saw Khanna play the real-life role of Dharamvir Singh Bhan, a 2nd Lieutenant commander, who was part of the battle. Dil Chahta Hai (2001)

Directed by Farhan Akhtar, the film is about three friends who explore love, life, and friendship as they embark on different paths after college. It features a stellar cast, and impeccable music. Akshaye played the character of Siddharth Sinha ‘Sid’ who falls in love with a divorcee much older than him, played by Dimple Kapadia. Mom (2017)

In “Mom," a grieving mother takes reigns into her own hands when her daughter is murdered. Late Sridevi delivered a gripping performance as she navigated the complexities of revenge and forgiveness in this intense Indian drama. The film is both heartbreaking and thought-provoking, leaving a lasting impact on its audience. Akshaye’s character of a CBI officer Matthew was highly appreciated. The Accidental Prime Minister (2019)

This biographical drama film is based on Sanjaya Baru’s book. As per the official synopsis, the film “explores Manmohan Singh’s tenure as the Prime Minister of India and the kind of control he had over the cabinet and the country.” Akshaye played the role of the former PM’s media advisor. Section 375 (2019)

Section 375 is a courtroom drama that follows the case of a filmmaker accused of rape by a costume assistant. The film delves into complex issues surrounding consent, power dynamics, and the justice system. Akshaye played the role of senior criminal barrister Tarun Saluja. Drishyam 2 (2022)

This film was directed by Abhishek Pathak. It is a sequel to the 2021 film, Drishyam 2 and stars Ajay Devgan, Akshaye Khanna and Tabu. Akshaye played the character of a top cop in the crime thriller.

