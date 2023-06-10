Akshaye Khanna Tells Karan Johar He Can't Take Eyes Off Aishwarya Rai: 'It's Embarrassing'

In a video going viral, Bollywood actor Akshaye Khanna is seen telling Karan Johar that he feels Aishwarya Rai is the ‘sexiest girl’ in the business. The actor, who has worked with Aishwarya in Subhash Ghai’s 1999 film Taal, did not shy away from openly admiring Aishwarya. Akshaye was seen fanboying over Aishwarya and even admitted that he cannot take his eyes off her.

The video was shared on Reddit recently and it dates back to 2017, when Akshaye sat down with Sidharth Malhotra and Sonakshi Sinha to promote their film Ittefaq. In the clip, Karan asked Akshaye, “You’ve been in the business (for a while now), I want to know who do you think, if I were to ask and I know you’re kind enough to say this, who do you think is the sexiest girl in the business?" Akshaye did not think twice before naming Aishwarya Rai.

“I can’t take my eyes off her every time I meet her," he said, while everyone agreed that she is an eternal beauty. “It’s embarrasing for men. She must be used to (men looking at her) but I am not used to not being able to take my eyes off somebody. You just keep staring at her like a lunatic," Akshaye admitted, leaving everyone in splits.

Many took to the comments section and reacted to his confession. “He has been a Aishwarya simp for years.. didn’t he like propose her too?" a curious fan asked. “They were so good in Taal. Please someone make a movie with them as the lead couple again. It would be a treat to watch," added another. “Haha love his honesty," a third user wrote.

For the unversed, Akshaye Khanna and Aishwarya Rai worked together in Taal, which was released in 1999. The film, which also starred Anil Kapoor, was a massive hit. Akshaye and Aishwarya reunited for Aa Ab Laut Chalen in the same year. Unfortunately, the film couldn’t recreate Taal’s magic at the box office.