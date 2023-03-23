Alanna Panday Has a Priceless Reaction to Her, Ivor's Dreamy Wedding Video

Newlywed Alanna Panday is feeling overwhelmed with all sorts of emotions right now. She watched her wedding video for the first time and she couldn't control her tears of joy. On Wednesday, she dropped a video of herself watching her dreamy wedding video and it left her emotional. Alanna shared the reel remix with the supers, “Watching my wedding video for the first time."

The video opens up with Alanna watching the footage in the first half, while the second half shows a clip of her walking down the aisle looking breathtaking on her wedding day. Flashing a big ear-to-ear smile on her face, Ananya Panday’s cousin can be seen wiping her tears constantly. Recalling her wedding day, Alanna can be heard saying, “So good!”

Not only this but she also shared the touching reaction of her mother Deanne Panday and her husband Ivor McCray’s mom Dana McCray. Both of them also turned emotional. In the second reel remix, Alanna’s mother can be seen watching her daughter’s heart-melting entry on her wedding day along with Linda Leuthe. Alanna’s mother-in-law can be seen as emotional and rejoicing at the same time. The video opens with Dana saying, “oh no way, you did not” and laughing with her eyes wet. As tears rolled down her eyes, she could be heard saying, “It is so beautiful.”

Earlier, Alanna dropped a series of pictures on her Instagram account with the caption, “Little brother that’s not so little anymore,” hinting at the very first adorable picture with her brother Ahaan Panday, kissing her forehead. One of the pictures also caught a glimpse of Ivor along with Alanna and her parents. However, the highlight of the series of pictures was the last one capturing a glimpse of Alanna’s bride tribe including Ananya Panday, Rysa Panday, Ahaan, Alizeh Agnihotri, and Aaliya Washere.

Alanna Panday tied the knot to her long-time beau Ivor on March 16 in a beautiful wedding. Alanna Panday’s husband Ivor is a US-based photographer by profession.

